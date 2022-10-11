CamelPhat & Anyma to drop highly anticipated collab ‘The Sign’ on Afterlife

By Samantha Reis 305

CamelPhat announce a major collaboration with Anyma. ‘The Sign’ will arrive soon on Tale Of Us label Afterlife.

The gods of melodic techno are not messing around and have decided to bring two mega-powers together. Liverpool duo CamelPhat and Anyma, the solo project of Tale Of Us’ Matteo Milleri join forces to create a dream single. ‘The Sign’ has been causing a lot of buzz and desire amongst melodic techno fans, making it one of the most anticipated releases of the moment. This will be CamelPhat’s first release on Afterlife, one of the most important staples of this genre.

Social media went up in flames when the acclaimed duo announced that their collaboration with Anyma, ‘The Sign’, is finally coming soon. This deep melodic tune has been used without restraint by Tale Of Us in several of their summer season performances, to assess the public reaction. Whether it was played by Tale Of Us, by CamelPhat or even by the two duos together on stage, the truth is that many had been betting on when this track would be released and what its real name would be. Contrary to assumptions it is not ‘Waiting For a Sign’, not ‘A Sign’, but ‘The Sign’. The exact release date of this track was revealed on one of Instagram’s stories published around this matter. Set to be released on October 28, ‘The Sign’ features a beautiful vocal and also the stunning and magical metavisuals of Alessio De Vecchi. Stay tuned for more news on this major collaboration. In the social media share, CamelPhat claimed to be buzzing with this new massive collaboration, a feeling shared by all at the moment. Read the full post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMELPHAT (@camelphatmusic)



Image Credit: CamelPhat (Press) / Provided by Kliger.co.il