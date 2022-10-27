CamelPhat deliver stargazing set at Vancouver’s Harbour Event & Convention Centre [Event Recap]

By Alshaan Kassam

The Grammy-nominated duo CamelPhat bring their signature dark, yet irresistibly groovy production style to the masses at Harbour Event & Convention Centre in Vancouver, Canada.

British electronic duo Mike Di Scala and Dave Whelan, better known as CamelPhat, are a power duo who have shown the sky is the limit when it comes down to their iconic releases and legendary sets leaving the crowd in awe for more. The deep house and techno veterans blessed their fan base at the stunning Harbour Event & Convention Centre located in the heart of the stadium district of Downtown Vancouver. The mesmerizing venue features unmatched audio and visual production hosting a wide array of globally recognized artists including Tiësto, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Don Diablo, Alan Walker, and more. Entering the venue, you could immediately tell attendees have been lifelong fans of CamelPhat and the positivity radiated throughout the opening sets from SIAVASH, HENRY C and LEON V.

With CamelPhat making their Vancouver appearance, it only made sense to host this legendary evening at the Harbour Event & Convention Centre. Initiating the groove right from the start, the crowd could not be contained as they rinsed out both classic and new tunes from their debut album ‘Dark Matter’ and much more. Proving to be one of the genre’s most respected production powerhouses, fans were immediately blown away by the vast amount of groovy basslines and enticing vocals to bring out an energy felt by the crowd from start to finish. Definitely, a highlight of the year and just in time to end off the summer on the brightest note, CamelPhat are the ones we need to keep us on our feet and they did not disappoint.

Image Credit: CamelPhat (Press) / Provided by Kliger.co.il