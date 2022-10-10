Carl Cox drops new EP ‘Welcome to My World’: Listen

By Gustavo Cristobal

British producer/DJ Carl Cox drops a mind-boggling four-track EP ‘Welcome To My World’ via BMG in anticipation of his first album in over a decade.

Ahead of his highly anticipated album ‘Electronic Generations,’ out October 28th on BMG, techno and house legend Carl Cox gifted fans a sneak peek of what’s to come by releasing his new EP ‘Welcome To My World.’ The EP features a brand new track ‘World Gone Mad,’ plus new reworked versions of previously released tracks ‘See the Sun Rising’ with Franky Wah, ‘How It Makes You Feel’ with Nicole Moudaber and ‘Speed Trials On Acid’ with Fatboy Slim.

‘Welcome to My World’ kicks off with ‘World Gone Mad,’ a track that features a reverbed vocal sample right before handing the journey over to the heavy techno drop/kick and acid synths. Following up is Carl Cox’s rework of ‘See the Sun Rising,’ which features the same melodic synth found in the version with Franky Wah. Percussion is live and loud as hi-hats unite as one with the melodic synth loop and thumping kick. ‘How It Makes You Feel’ takes the wonky synth found in the version with Nicole Moudaber and is paired with a very heavy kick that is constant throughout the record. As we approach the end of the EP, ‘Speed Trials On Acid’ leaves out the vocals found in the version with Fatboy Slim in order to let the acid elements take control of the psychedelic journey.

Carl Cox has constantly challenged himself to embrace new ideas and push them to the forefront of the scene. ‘Welcome to My World’ not only does this with the new single, but also with the three reworks that take on a unique and diverse approach intended to represent the forthcoming sound of ‘Electronic Generations.’

Be sure to check out Carl Cox’s new EP on Spotify down below or on your favorite streaming platform! ​​We’ll be sure to keep you posted when ‘Electronic Generations’ drops later this month!

Image Credit: Rukes.com