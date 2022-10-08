Chasner unveils big room banger ‘Bounce Rave’ on Afrojack’s Wall Recordings: Listen

By Ouranios Savva

Taking listeners on a musical journey like no other, Chasner has just unveiled a big room banger, entitled ‘Bounce Rave.’ More than set on filling dance-floors worldwide, this masterpiece of a track is out now under Afrojack’s very own imprint, Wall Recordings.

Looking to leave his own mark within the electronic dance industry, Chasner (real name Jordy Göbbels) has just unveiled a big room track for the ages, in the form of ‘Bounce Rave.’ Implementing his signature style of play in the most unique of fashions, the Dutch-based DJ/producer is more than set on enticing listeners with his addictive sound, and we are all for it. Taking a different route when compared to previous releases, Chasner has once again demonstrated his true versatile nature, and if this track is anything to go by, we most certainly cannot wait of what’s to come next.

Embarking on his own musical journey from the youngest of ages, it only makes sense that global figures such as Avicii, Tiësto and Afrojack would inspire this artist to watch from the early stages of his career, whilst his undeniable musical prowess and eye to detail, have only further helped shape the artist that Chasner is today. Constantly on the rise, it was not long until some of the biggest names in our scene started catching the eye of this multifaceted artist, whilst his bootleg remix of Afrojack’s hit track ‘Rock the House,’ led to even further recognition amongst the elite names of the dance industry. Never shy from a challenge, versatility is a key feature that defines Chasner in everything he does, whilst his ability of producing tracks of various genres, has only resulted in the most positive of impacts for the man of the moment.

Enhancing his musical catalogue on the daily, ‘Bounce Rave’ is the epitome of a track that will have anyone out of their seats and straight onto the nearest dance-floor in no time at all. Oozing with energy throughout, this big room track is destined for nothing less than ultimate success, as Chasner once again reveals a new side to his immense talent. With this in mind, ‘Bounce Rave’ is out now under Afrojack’s very own imprint, Wall Recordings, so be sure to check it out in all its glory below, whilst streaming is also available through all major platforms here. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Chasner / Provided by Press