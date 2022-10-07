D’Angello & Francis bring first Future Rave event to ADE with Save The Rave at Club Nova [Competition]

By Ellie Mullins 183

D’Angello & Francis are taking this year’s edition of ADE by storm, bringing the first Future Rave night to the event at Club Nova. Read on to find out how you can win free tickets through We Rave You, as well as getting the chance to DJ at the event.

Pioneering Future Rave and big room techno duo D’Angello & Francis are bringing their Save The Rave movement to Amsterdam Dance Event this year, with the introduction of the event’s first ever Future Rave night. On Saturday 22 October, the duo take over Club Nova alongside a lineup encompassing popular names Header, Jamis Amicitia, Xyømara and Yago to deliver performances sure to make any Future Rave fan happy.

“We are pumped to bring our own night to ADE this year. Supported by our record label Ravehouse Records we are bringing a very exciting line up of upcoming artists. This is gonna be a very exclusive and intimate night with lots of new music from our side. Can’t wait to see the crowd reaction and break the house down with our friends and fanbase,” say the duo.

With their record label Ravehouse Records, D’Angello & Francis are proving to be forces to be reckoned with, changing the scene and bringing new ideas to the forefront, and this Save The Rave event is just one of the ways in which they are bringing new concepts to the scene.

Excitingly, We Rave You are giving you the chance to win 5x duo tickets for you and a friend to attend this unmissable event for free, and all you have to do to be in with the chance of winning is send us an email to [email protected] If you aren’t one of the lucky few to win, then tickets are still available in limited quantities here.

Aside from this, D’Angello & Francis are also giving budding Future Rave and melodic/big room techno producers the chance to shine among some of the genre’s most promising stars, with their DJ competition. If you win, you’ll get a slot to perform at the event itself in person, so check out all of the details below alongside the full lineup.

Featured image credit: D’Angello & Francis / provided by press