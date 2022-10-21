David Guetta & MORTEN release ‘Element’, announce new Future Rave EP and label

By Ellie Mullins 286

David Guetta and MORTEN are kicking off the next chapter of their Future Rave journey with a bang. Not only announcing their new EP with the release of their single ‘Element,’ they’ll also be launching their own label dedicated to the genre that they spearheaded the movement for.

Teasing Future Rave 2.0 for a while now, David Guetta and MORTEN have seemingly been hard at work, cooking up the next chapter in the engrossing Future Rave genre ensuring that it is the biggest chapter yet. Hitting fans with multiple exciting releases and news at once, they have not only announced the release of a new EP set for November 4, but have given fans the first taste of it in the form of new single ‘Element’ with a matching NFT, and have also announced their new roles as label bosses.

Carrying the immense weight of the genre on their shoulders effortlessly for years now, David Guetta and MORTEN want to put more of a spotlight on the emerging talents within the Future Rave community. Since releasing ‘Never Be Alone‘ with Aloe Blacc as one of the first tasters of this new genre back in 2019, there have been many other talents such as Justus, D’Angello & Francis and HEADER who have had even more of a platform to spring off of, and even names like Tiësto have gotten in on the action. This label will prove to be the one-stop-shop for all fans of the genre as well as producers looking to find a home for their releases, with established names and new faces to the scene being introduced to the world. This label all kicks off on November 4, as the label heads release their new joint EP together.

Speaking of the EP, fans now have a taste of it thanks to today’s release ‘Element.’ Showcasing a deeper, darker side to the genre’s magic signature sound, the pair have gone all out for this track. Mixing relentless techno notes with the energy of big room sounds, the sharp and stabbing synths are back in full force. Designed with clubs in mind, Guetta and MORTEN prove more than ever their understanding of how to merge the mainstage and underground worlds together in a way that has never been done before.

Both the label (where producers will soon be able to submit tracks to their demo drop for consideration) and the rest of the EP will come to fruition on November 4, but until then you can listen to David Guetta and MORTEN’s newest craftwork here.

Image Credit: Rukes.com