David Guetta streams his closing night of his ‘F*** Me I’m Famous’ party at Ushuaïa Ibiza

David Guetta will be closing out one of his two Ibiza residences this evening, October 3, when his F*** Me I’m Famous party comes to an end at Ushuaia. In honor of the closing night, the event will be live streamed via TikTok, starting at 9pm local time, which makes it 8 pm in London, 3 pm in New York and Miami and 12 pm for those in Los Angeles and on the west coast.

For David Guetta, the live stream is just another reason to celebrate during a year that has already seen the French producer and DJ continue to achieve incredible successes and landmark releases. Having recently surpassed the 200 million stream mark, and earning his 7th number 1 single in the UK for his collaboration with singer Bebe Rexha, I’m Good (Blue), Guetta will be sure to ensure that the end of his summer residency on the White Isle will be one to remember for fans around the world. While the closing set will mark the 35th of his 36 shows performed on Ibiza this summer, half of them taking place Friday evenings at Hi with his FutureRave counterpart Morten, making him the only artist to hold down to residences this year. With such a busy schedule, his continued output and appearances around the world on festival stages has continued as fans continue to clamor for the Titanium producer. In keeping fans on their toes, he surprised them at last week’s Ushuaia by inviting pop superstar Ed Sheeran on stage for a special performance his hit single, Bad Habits. While there is no telling what to expect for David Guetta’s final performance for his F*** Me I’m Famous run, he will no doubt offer a few surprises for those in attendance and anyone tuning it on the live stream around the world.

