David Guetta set to appear as guest mentor on The Voice UK

By Chris Vuoncino 148

David Guetta is having one of the best years a musician could ever ask for. With a massive hit single in I’m Good (Blue) being streamed at an astronomical rate, it has catapulted the French DJ to the number 4 most streamed artist position on Spotify, earned him his seventh UK #1 single and helped him achieve the largest live stream for a DJ on TikTok while closing out his Ushuaia residency, it would seem like there is nothing more to achieve, and yet, he will be adding “mentor” to his resume following an upcoming appearance on The Voice UK.

David Guetta will be joining celebrity judge and superstar coach will.I.am as he helps mentor the 10 contestants chosen for the team. Taking to social media, the producer shared some clips of him on the show, starting with a big embrace with will.I.am before listening to contestants perform variations of his own smash hit single with Usher, Without You. From the clip, it is clear that the producer is truly enjoying the experience and can been seen grooving along to the interpretations while also being humbled by having his song performed in such varying styles. While Guetta himself is not a singer, he is no stranger to working with great vocalists and crafting hit songs.

As mentioned earlier, he just achieved his 7th UK #1 single, so he will have plenty to offer to the contestants when it comes to arranging melodies, stylistic arrangements and overall insights from inside the industry. New episodes of the show arrive every Saturday at 8 PM, where fans of the show and David Guetta can watch all the action and hopefully get some fun insights from the producer as he talks with the contestants and judges on the show.

I’ve been part of @thevoiceuk as the guest mentor for @iamwill’s team and you can’t imagine how it feels to listen to these talents singing “Without You” ❤️(cc @usher) pic.twitter.com/MZNSEOj8C5 — David Guetta (@davidguetta) October 17, 2022

Image Credit: Rukes.com