David Guetta closes out Ushuaia Ibiza with most streamed DJ set ever on TikTok

By Chris Vuoncino 116

David Guetta was already one of the world’s most famous and highly regarded DJ’s and producers on the planet coming into 2022, but he has shown that he is not done pushing the bar even higher through his music and live performances. As he wrapped up his massively successful F*** Me I’m Famous residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza, the French DJ live streamed his final performance on TikTok with incredible results.

While David Guetta was already the only DJ doing double duty on Ibiza for the 2022 season, simultaneously performing with his FutreRave partner Morten at Hi on Friday nights, the decision to stream his October 3rd show at Ushuaïa definitely came in part from the rapid success his recent single, I’m Good (Blue), saw when it first exploded onto the app in July via a clip of it being performed at Ultra Music Festival.

Bebe Rexha re shared the clip with the tag, “I have no idea how it made it to TikTok but I love it!,” while Guetta simply defined the viral success as “TikTok Magic.” With the single now amassing over 290 million streams and obtaining a number 1 spot on the UK Singles chart, it no doubt felt appropriate to end his summer residency broadcasting through the social media platform once again.

By the time David Guetta wrapped up his final night at Ushuaïa, he had brought in 638,400 unique viewers, setting a record for live streamed events by a DJ on TikTok and earning him an impressive 100,000 new followers for his account. While the year isn’t over yet, it is hard to imagine what else David Guetta could truly achieve in the final two and a half months of the year. The only speed bump he seemed to hit was not performing at the massive return of Tomorrowland, marking the first time in the festivals history which he wasn’t a part of the line up. Fortunately, it doesn’t seem like that is going to put a damper on the year he’s having.

Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza (Press) / Provided by NEU Communications