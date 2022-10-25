deadmau5 brings WE ARE FRIENDS Tour to Red Rocks in November

By Jack Spilsbury 74

Producer and DJ deadmau5 is bringing his exciting WE ARE FRIENDS Tour to the Red Rocks Amphitheatre for two November nights. Featuring a number of special guests, tickets are on sale now.

Esteemed DJ and producer deadmau5 is bringing his legendary WE ARE FRIENDS concept to Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado for two nights in November. Taking place on Friday the 4th and Saturday the 5th of November, the shows will be accompanied by the extraordinary guest trio NERO amongst other special guests.

Since 2012, the WE ARE FRIENDS (WAF for short) concept has been an impactful part of the electronic music industry, with the illustrious music compilation series already on its 11th volume. The 11th volume includes new music releases from deadmau5, including “XYZ” which has received a remix from support acts NERO. In addition to the two performances, deadmau5 will also use this exciting opportunity to bring back his mau5hop pop-up shop, the shop is located on Cherokee St, Denver and will be open from 11am till 9pm on both the 3rd and 4th of November. deadmau5 will be making an appearance himself ahead of his Red Rocks show for a signing at the shop on November 4 from noon till 3pm.

Tickets for deamau5’s WE ARE FRIENDS Red Rocks show are on sale now, and you can find them here. Make sure to let us know if you plan on attending these shows!

Image Credit: Rukes.com