Depeche Mode announce new album and world tour for 2023

By Chris Vuoncino 185

Depeche Mode have announced that they will return in 2023 with a brand new album as well as a world tour. The announcement was made by surviving members Dave Gahan and Martin Gore via a press conference at the Berliner Ensemble.

For the group, it marks the first bit of activity since the passing of keyboardist and co-founder, Andrew Fletcher, earlier in 2022 from an aortic dissection. While the group rose to fame through the 80’s on the back of strong singles like, People Are People, Personal Jesus, and Just Can’t Get Enough, their legacy and inspiration has carried on well into the 21st century. Discussing the new collection of songs set to be released, the members stated that it is a reminder to live each day to the fullest and was written in reflection of the passing of Fletcher and even its title, Memento Mori, is meant to lean into the theme. While Gahan and Gore are still finishing up the album, it is expected to be released closer to the start of the tour in March 2023.

The Memento Mori World Tour is set to begin March 23 in Sacramento, CA and will mark the group’s first outing in five years, and following up their 2017-18 Global Spirit Tour which saw the group play over 130 shows to 3 million fans in the United States and Europe. The 2023 trek was announced with 65 dates across the US and Europe and early ticket sales have already seen the group add second dates in Berlin and Frankfurt to meet the demand of the fans. While it will no doubt be a somber affair at times, embarking on the tour without Andy Fletcher, it will also be a chance for Depeche Mode to celebrate his life, legacy and music with the fans who continue to support the group.

Image Credit: MediaDishNET Greg S via Flickr | License: Public Domain Mark 1.0