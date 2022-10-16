Disclosure puts unique remix spin on Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ global smash ‘Unholy’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 94

Disclosure remix Sam Smith & Kim Petras‘ ‘Unholy’, adding a layer of mystery and instant club appeal.

Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy‘ has been dominating global charts and radio ever since its viral explosion on the social media app TikTok. Currently sitting at over 150 million streams on Spotify as well as half a million videos on TikTok, it’s safe to say that ‘Unholy’ is one of the biggest tracks of 2022. Continuing its successful trajectory, the track is now receiving a highly anticipated remix from now of than GRAMMY-award-nominated duo Disclosure.

This isn’t the first time that Sam Smith and Disclosure have musically crossed paths, with the artists releasing the timeless track ‘Latch’ a decade ago to outstanding praise. ‘Unholy’ the Disclosure remix sees a switch of pace for the track with an extra minute added to the runtime of the song. Thumping basslines and dazing house beats dominate the track, which has been infatuating the minds of listeners since the electronic duo premiered it back in August. Projecting instant club appeal, the producers add a layer of mystery, muting the sultry vocals and lyricism that all combine for a perfect remix.

‘Unholy (Disclosure Remix)’ is out now via Capital Records and you can listen on Spotify below or via your streaming platform of choice here. Make sure to let us know what you think and for the producers out there, check out Disclosure breakdown how they made their previous collaboration with Smith, ‘Latch’ here.

Image Credit: Disclosure / Provided by Outside Organisation