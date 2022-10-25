Fred again.. chats to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about new single ‘Delilah (pull me out of this)’

On Apple Music, Fred again.. sat down with Zane Lowe to chat new single ‘Delilah (pull me out of this)‘ and his gratitude for being able to create music from anywhere. “I think the feeling that I became really obsessed with was like trying to take the very fleeting moments and trying to expose as much beauty as is in them,” he said during the interview.

As the music world waits with bated breath for the long awaited release of Fred again..’s third studio album ‘Actual Life 3,’ just last week he gave us the final single from the full body of work, ‘Delilah (pull me out of this).’ Perhaps the most popular single out of the previous three ‘Danielle (smile on my face),’ ‘Bleu (better with time)‘ and ‘Kammy (like i do),’ this fourth single had taken a sample from Delilah Montagu‘s 2021 single ‘Lost Keys.’ Now, with just a few days to go until we see the full project realised, the British producer sat down with Zane Lowe on his Apple Music 1 show to talk about the track, and the freedom of creativity.

There’s no secret that ‘Delilah (pull me out of this)’ explores a wide array of emotions, particularly about asking a loved one to pull you out of an episode of anxiety or an anxiety inducing situation. Exploring the power of human connection, Fred again.. says to Zane Lowe:

“I think the feeling that I became really obsessed with was like trying to take the very fleeting moments and trying to expose as much beauty as is in them. You know how sometimes if you see something in normal thing, and you see it in slow-mo, it’s like, “Oh wow.” There’s a whole new emotional framing for it. I became just very obsessed with the feeling that happens when you take something… I think that’s why, with the first guy I sampled, I was just so enamoured with it because it was that feeling, but I’d never been able to see a hummingbird in slow-mo before, if you see what I mean. I love that we’re doing that now. It’s a verb. To hummingbird everyone much more… Yeah, it’s that…”

Also exploring his gratitude for being able to create music on the go, not tied to the confines of a studio, he went on to share:

“To me, the fact that you could make music anywhere is just like… If we saw those people in the ’70s, they’d be like, “Why is anyone trying to record in studios anymore?” But to me, 90% of the time we should be like… Or particularly if you’re working on your ones. If you’re with someone, I get it, you might need to have stuff. But if you’re on your ones, this is like, you can just be in the world. I just think that is just the ultimate gift. There’s just this kind of conveyor belt of soft excitement going past.”

