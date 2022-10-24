Gorgon City enlist Flirta D for sleek new house anthem “Sidewindah”

By Ryan Ford 189

Another release and yet another tech house banger comes our way from the talented UK duo Gorgon City in the form of ‘Sidewindah’.

Gorgon City has teamed up with underground MC Flirta D, for their latest release ‘Sidewindah’ which just released under Astralwerks/REALM. One of the most popular tracks from their recent sets, the pair have finally offloaded this vocal-driven anthem much to the joy of their fans. ‘Sidewindah’ arrives with fresh rhythm, pushed forwards by its undulating, groove-infused bassline and Flirta D’s authentic, 90s-style vocal flow. Complete with all the sonic ingredients of a viral house stomper, the production will surely continue as a staple of their live performances, as it strikes as a true embodiment of the rave.

The North London twosome have already played a plethora of packed-out shows this year, having frequented Ibiza across the summer while attending festivals worldwide with their distinctive and refreshing house sounds. The next few months will also see them perform an epic sold-out show at Printworks in their hometown before they head to the US early next year for their own headline show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver next April.

While we can’t wait for those, be sure to check out the new Gorgon City track, ‘Sidewindah’, for yourselves below.

Image Credit: Rukes.com