House Music Essentials Vol. 5 Featuring Malaa, PRBLM CHILD, Orbital & more

By Alshaan Kassam 212

Presenting the fifth edition of our House Music Essentials, We Rave You is excited to highlight a few of the grooviest tunes from Malaa, PRBLM CHILD, Orbital, DON DARKOE, and ANATTA.

Malaa – “Don Malaa”

A producer who can seamlessly shift levels between dark, yet bass-heavy signatures when it comes down to both on and off stage as proven during his filthy set at Celebrities Nightclub in Vancouver, Canada during his ‘Don Malaa’ tour, Malaa is the one we trust to keep us dancing all night long. Sometimes all you need is some bass house-infused groove to get you through those long days, but Malaa delivers those filthy transitions and a mix of house, tech, and future bass to prove he really is one of a kind to change up the house game. Releasing his long-awaited debut album: Don Malaa, the far-reaching project features a staggering list of collaborators including A-Trak, DJ Snake, Fivio Foreign, Ghostface Killah, Jadakiss, Tchami, Tony Romera, and Yung Felix. Taking a wide view across the record, there’s “Outcast” which alchemizes Brooklyn drill into a gritty house excursion with Fivio Foreign, “Deep” which is an instant club weapon with DJ Snake and Yung Felix, and the classic hip-hop of “Die Hard” with Ghostface Killah and A-Trak. There’s also the bombastic “No Panic” with Jadakiss, atmospheric “Discipline” with Tchami, and mesmerizing “The Game is Dead” with Tony Romera. Malaa continues to take listeners on a journey throughout the record’s runtime on the utterly soulful “True Friends,” heavy-hitting “Gangsta,” and much more essential listens. Across Don Malaa’s 14 cuts, it all makes for a can’t-miss album from the brilliant mind behind the mask. Check out the full album below.

I make his wish come true 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/BxUJOj5OKx — Malaa (@Malaamusic) October 7, 2022

PRBLM CHILD – “Cheeky 1”

With an innovative approach in sound design and production, PRBLM CHILD is an up-and-coming duo who has been making big waves throughout the house music community. The pair has released their work on prime bass house labels, such as Bite This!, Gold Digger, and Uprise with groundbreaking percussion sounds and groovy basslines. Additionally, their uplifting on-stage energy has landed them appearances on R3HAB, Freejak, and Dr. Fresch’s radio shows. In 2022, PRBLM CHILD continues to build their momentum. Over the summer they had an extremely memorable set at the renowned Das Energi festival in Salt Lake City. Following up their summer achievements, PRBLM CHILD returns to deliver their new single “Cheeky 1”. The mission behind this track was to dive deeper beyond hard hitting bass house by combining multiple genres. “Cheeky 1” is the perfect example of PRBLM CHILD’s unique ‘hybrid house’ style. Listen to the bass-house anthem below and connect with PRBLM CHILD here.

ORBITAL & Sleaford Mods– “Dirty Rat”

Legendary electronic music duo Orbital has collaborated with Sleaford Mods on their fabulous, furious joint single “Dirty Rat”. Orbital x Sleaford Mods “Dirty Rat”, which premiered last night on BBC Radio 6Music by Steve Lamacq, is the first track to be lifted from Orbital’s new album Optical Delusion, set for release on February 17, 2023, and available to pre-order here. “Dirty Rat” is Orbital at their most vital, remaining utterly relevant and still pushing forward over 30 years since they broke through with their landmark single “Chime”. What began as a remix swap (Orbital did the Sleafords’ “I Don’t Rate You”) has morphed into a comic, brutal, bass-driven harangue against our rulers and the voters who put them there: the people who are “blaming everyone in hospital/blaming everyone at the bottom of the English Channel/blaming everyone who doesn’t look like a fried animal.” Jason Williamson provides a typically searing vocal over Orbital and Andrew Fearn’s kinetic, driving beats. Listen to the enticing track below.

DON DARKOE – “Delicious Fairy Dust”

DON DARKOE is a Perth nightlife and production legend, DJing the hottest clubs in Perth, Australia, and also at the same time running one of the leading Drum and Bass nights there showcasing talent from across Australia in the D&B Scene. His latest track “Delicious Fairy Dust” showcases smooth vocal melodies, crisp percussion, and an explosive high-energy drop. Commenting on this debut single DON DARKOE shares “This track was my first experimental creation of the drum and bass genre. Coming from a background of trap music and a love of melodies, I dabbled in 174 bpm infusing my vocals with drum and bass with the aim of creating something catchy that people can vibe and dance to. In the end, I called it Delicious fairy dust because it was what I felt it would be like if someone sprinkled some on me.” Listen to the energetic track below and connect with DON DARKOE here.

ANATTA & Fred Paci & HONÜ – “Steam Rollin”



Minimal is one of the newer genres to hit the house music scene but has shown exponential growth over the last few years. At the forefront of this movement is rising superstar ANATTA. Debuting his project in June of 2020, ANATTA has already received over 500k collective streams towards his minimal works. With more than 50 released songs and three #1 minimal/deep tech EPs on Beatport, ANATTA continues to climb the ladder to the very top of the minimal community. Continuing his hot streak of groovy minimal productions, ANATTA recently teamed up with bass house producer HONÜ and multi-instrumentalist Fred Paci for their new funky single “Steam Rollin’”. One of ANATTA’s goals with this track is to encompass more live instruments than the standard minimal song. Throughout “Steam Rollin’”, Fred’s mesmerizing sequences of the trumpet are infectious to the ear. In addition to the elements of the trumpet, this track is perfect for a lounge or beach setting. It is an intricate blend of minimal, house, and lo-fi, complemented by a bit of sass. Be sure to listen to the funky track below and connect with ANATTA here.

Photo Credits: Rukes.com