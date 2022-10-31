Jean-Michel Jarre to drop a remastered version of his historic live album ‘The Concerts In China’

By Samantha Reis 545

The remastered edition celebrates the 40th anniversary of the historic album that marked Jean-Michel Jarre‘s career forever.

French icon Jean-Michel Jarre will release a revamped remastered version of his historic live album ‘The Concerts In China‘. Scheduled for release on November 25th, the 40th edition of the album will feature a 180g 2LP version with a gatefold sleeve, including a collector’s poster featuring unpublished images from the concerts. This remastered version of ‘The Concerts In China’ will also be available as a 2CD version, including a collector’s booklet. The tracklist mirrors the original edition of the album, which will now also get a new digital version. In a clear tribute to China, the anniversary album also includes a new composition. ‘Fishing Junks at Sunset‘ is a modern arrangement of the traditional Chinese tune ‘Fisherman’s Chant at Dusk‘, performed and recorded by Jarre together with The Peking Conservatoire Symphony Orchestra.

This is an anniversary worth marking. Forty years ago saw the release of ‘The Concerts in China’, an album that served as a documentary of Jean-Michel Jarre’s historic concert tour in China in 1981. The tour unfolded into five memorable performances that took place in the People’s Stadium of Shanghai and Beijing. This iconic tour marked the first time a Western music artist performed in China following the Cultural Revolution. It was also Jarre’s stage debut with other musicians and the premiere of the laser harp. The importance and excitement of revisiting such a historic moment are clear in Jarre’s words on the release of the remastered edition of the album:

‘To this day The Concerts in China experience remains to be probably the most surreal and poetic of all my experiences. It was an honour to be the first Western musician to play live in the country at that time and it was like visiting another planet for me; and also for the Chinese audience too it seemed to be the same curious awe (…) I have revisited China very often out of a passion for their culture and have performed there since, at The Forbidden City and on Tiananmen Square. I am delighted that ‘The Concerts in China’ album has been remastered, as it’s something I’m incredibly proud of and remains a testimony of my ongoing attachment to China.’

The announcement of the release of the 40th-anniversary edition of the live album ‘The Concerts In China’ arrives soon after Jarre’s latest studio album ‘OXYMORE‘. Pre-order the remastered version here.

Image Credit: Louis Adrien Le Blay / Provided by Falcon Publicity