Joris Voorn delivers contagious remix of Eelke Kleijn’s ‘Transmission’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 551

Dutch techno and house pioneer Joris Voorn delivers a mind-blowingly hypnotic remix of Eelke Kleijn‘s ‘Transmission’.

Dutch mastermind Joris Voorn finds himself at the epicentre of modern-day electronic music, bringing underground house and techno with mass appeal to the global stage. Having surpassed 1.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, the well-established artist has been enlisted by Eelke Kleijn to put an infectious spin on his track ‘Transmission’.

Having already played the track at well-established festivals over the summer such as Awakenings and Tomorrowland, the remix has become highly sought after, and so it should be as the Joris Voorn remix of ‘Transmission’ ticks all the boxes. Bombarded by hypnotic synths and contagious sonic pulses, the track captivates the listener with slight and far-between auto-tuned vocals; a truly wonderous track that will only send the dancefloor into an intense spiral. Producer Joris Voorn recently discussed the track and said:

“I loved the original version of ‘Transmission’ by Eelke Kleijn, It’s such a cool track with a super original melody. I could see it working in a slightly different vibe, so I asked Eelke for the stems to make a version for my own use. People loved it the moment I started playing it, so we decided to give it a proper release. I played my remix all summer this year and it’s been a highlight in my sets for sure. I’m always looking forward to playing it and seeing the crowd’s reaction when everything drops into silence halfway and the melody comes back in”.

You can hear this hypnotic Joris Voorn remix of Eelke Kleijn’s ‘Transmission’ on Spotify below, or alternatively on your streaming platform of choice here. Make sure to let us know what you think of the track!

Image Credit: Joris Voorn (Press) / Provided by Exclusive Promo