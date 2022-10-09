Kanye West Adidas partnership put under review following recent controversies

By Jack Spilsbury 178

Kanye West and Adidas partnership under review following rappers ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt controversy.

Ye (formerly going as Kanye West) has been at the height of industry news as of late for countless controversies and dramas, this has led to fashion and sportswear brand Adidas putting their partnership deal with the 45-year-old rapper under review. The decision comes just days after the American singer-soingwriter wore a controversial ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt to his Paris Fashion Week show last week, following with a since-deleted Instagram post claiming the Black Lives Matter movement of 2020 was a “Scam”.

Kanye West’s Adidas partnership has never been smooth sailing either, with the rapper accusing the billion-dollar company of various things back in June such as stealing his designs as well as not getting his approval when implementing YEEZY Day. Kanye also mentioned in a recent interview with Bloomberg that he will be leaving the company once his contract expires in 2026, however, this is the only mention from the rapper of that. Read the full statement from Adidas regarding the partnership review below:

adidas has always been about creativity, innovation and supporting athletes and artists to achieve their vision. The adidas Yeezy partnership is one of the most successful collaborations in our industry’s history. We are proud of our team that has worked tirelessly throughout our collaboration with Ye and the iconic products that were born from it. We also recognize that all successful partnerships are rooted in mutual respect and shared values. After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review. We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period.

Image Credit: Kenny Sun (Commercial Use Allowed) Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)