Mark Knight & Lukas Setto bring retro-inspired groove with ‘Get With You Tonight’: Listen

By Samantha Reis 70

Mark Knight & Lukas Setto blend soulful vocals and disco-inspired vibes in a new track that overflows with groove and good energy.

Temperatures are dropping and darkness is taking over the days of those who are already living autumn intensely, but Mark Knight and Lukas Setto made sure to keep the energy up and wake up the spirits in their latest collaboration. ‘Get With You Tonight‘ is a disco-inspired gem that combines some funky guitar licks and infectious piano hooks, perfect for filling up the most sparkling dance floors. This feel-good track from these two mega talents is available now on all major platforms via Love & Other.

Lukas Setto is a multifaceted artist who exudes soul and groove. A solid representative of the UK soul scene, Setto’s infectious musicality shines through his glorious vocals. Mark Knight needs no introduction. The founder of Toolroom is an avid lover of house music which he preserves in his productions and also in the curation of his imprint. Knight had already lit the revivalist flame when he released August this year ‘The Music Began To Play‘, a funky collaboration with the legendary Armand Van Helden. Now, he’s back to producing another retro pearl capable of making you shake your skeleton energetically.

‘Get With You Tonight’ is a genuine trip back to the disco days with a sensual and saucy taste. Lukas Setto’s vocals are bright and irresistible, becoming one of the most catchy and emblematic elements of this dance tune. The cool pace and claps set the rhythm of this track that lights up the space with sparkling house piano tabs. The classic instruments are all there, wrapped in an elegant and slick production, very much in the style of Mark Knight.

Club season is here in full force and ‘Get With You Tonight’ is here to infect you with discotheque spirits. It’s a track and a celebration, perfect for any occasion. Let this new soulful party tune sweep you off your feet:

Image Credit: Mark Knight (Press) / Provided by namemusic PR