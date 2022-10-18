Marshmello & The Chainsmokers to perform at inaugural ‘Austin Race Nights’ event

By Creighton Branch 174

For their inaugural event, Austin Race Nights is holding back no punches as they have just announced two massive headliners that will join the party this weekend.

That’s right, Marshmello and The Chainsmokers, arguably the most commercially successful producers currently in the industry, will be making their way down to Central Texas to perform at Bleaulive Austin Race Nights on October 21st and 22nd. The event will take place in tandem with the Grand Prix weekend that will host the highly anticipated Formula 1 race scheduled to commence on October 23rd. However, before the drivers enter their cars, fans from all over the world who traveled to Austin will have the opportunity to see two amazing performances from two highly regarded electronic acts.

Taking place at the Fairmont Austin in the heart of downtown, Austin Race Nights will revolutionize the 40,000 square foot venue “into an immersive audio-visual experience by bringing together a main stage of music, one-of-a-kind activations and boundary-pushing special effects for an unrivaled weekend of mind-blowing experiences.” The first night (October 21st) will consist of opening acts DJ Vice and Konstantina Gianni, followed by The Chainsmokers, who will welcome in the weekend as they bring their ‘So Far So Good’ experience to the Austin Grand Prix. BleauLive will partner with MAXIM to host the second night (October 22nd), which will see openers Charly Jordan and DJ Shift getting things started before the masked superstar DJ, Marshmello will have the last performance before race day.

Tickets for the parties range from general admission to multiple VIP table options. Both events begin at 9 pm and end at 2 am. Don’t miss the chance to see two of the highest in-demand acts in music in the same city on the same weekend. Tickets are expected to sell out before the weekend so get them while you can.

Purchase tickets for day one with The Chainsmokers on October 21st here and day two with Marshmello on October 22nd here.

Image Credit: BleauLive Austin Race Nights / Provided by Giant Noise PR