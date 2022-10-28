Martin Garrix confirms a collaboration with Marvel

By Jan César 496

Martin Garrix made brand new music for a new Marvel video game in New York.

Martin Garrix is meeting milestone after milestone in the 2 years. In 2021, he released his first album ever, but for his side project Area21 with rapper Maejor. The album included animated music videos that were made by Disney. After the pandemic settled down and touring was once again possible, he had a successful tour with his ‘Sentio‘ visuals. ‘Sentio‘ was not only a name for his tour show but also his debut Martin Garrix album. The album featured 11 collaborations with for example Zedd, Brooks, Matisse & Sadko, DubVision and other STMPD RCRDS artists. Now, after the announcement of a progressive house collaboration with Alesso, Martin Garrix announces a collaboration with Marvel for their upcoming video game.

👀👀👀👀. I can’t wait for this too pic.twitter.com/VQ3uUI3OVt — Garrix Interview (@GarrixInterview) October 27, 2022

In his recent interview, Martijn shared the news, that he went to New York to do something for a new Marvel video game. There are rumours that the collaboration will be for the game Marvel Snap, released on 18 October 2022. Upcoming Marvel to be released are Marvel´s Midnight Suns, Marvel´s Spider-Man 2 and Marvel World of Heroes. Games in the works but without a release date are Marvel´s Wolverine, Untitled Captain America / Black Panther game and Untitled Iron Man game. Martin Garrix also shared his vision for future projects. His vision for future projects is producing for movies and scoring, which is an unexplored part of producing for him.

Martin Garrix is one of the most influential dance music producers in 2022. The need to improve his producing skills only proves this fact. We are waiting for this collaboration with anticipation.

Image Credit: Louis van Baar