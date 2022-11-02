Implementing your signature sound throughout, it was also essential for you to develop a visual representation, amongst the music that you created. We would like to know the main inspiration behind the music videos for tracks such as ‘Fever,’ ‘Ghost,’ ‘DAMN!,’ and ‘Try,’ as well as the overall message portrayed through each?

I was always a big fan of music videos, as this is part of my musical education. When I came home from school as a kid, there was always MTV or VIVA on the TV and I saw all these great music videos. It was always a dream to accompany my tracks with stunning music videos and I’m grateful that I had the chance to shoot at these amazing locations, whether it’s Iceland, Los Angeles or Dubai. When I start working on a song, the creative process of the music video starts automatically in my head and evolves over the whole producing time. When I’m finished with a song, I normally have the script and optical vision for the music video also ready. We are starting then to plan everything and set up the video production. It’s always great, as it bonds you even more with the song you made.

Leaving no doubt to the imagination, ‘unCENSORED’ further showcases your undeniable musical prowess, but at the same time, also allows for certain artists to demonstrate their talents as well. This of course refers to the various features that are witnessed on the album, so we would like to know the main decision behind choosing an artist to feature on your album, as well as the overall feel when working alongside artists such as Bibiane Z, Roxen and VAUST when naming a few?

Working with other artists is always a super inspiring situation. You can try around and work out the best result possible. Bibiane is my muse, my congenial partner in crime in the studio. We worked on a lot of tracks over the last years and our energy in the studio is magical. We never hit the studio without creating a great song. There was no doubt, that she will be a big part of the album. VAUST is a genius producer and is always there when I´m creatively stuck. That is super helpful, as it sometime can be tricky to work on a song when you come to a point, where you are missing the final idea. And also the studio session with Roxen was super funny. She came from Romania to Germany to record the vocals, which gave us the room to experiment and record it the way we wanted. I´m not a fan of remote sessions. I need the artists to be in my studio, to create the right vibe.

Having performed at some of the biggest festivals worldwide, we would like to know the overall feel when performing live to an array of audiences, as well as the sense of reward that you may experience when your music is constantly recognised on a global basis?

I started making music in my child’s room, when I’m now playing in front of 10.000, 15.000 or 20.000 people, it feels completely unreal. The energy on the big stages is crazy, with all the lightning, the effects and enormous crowds. My fans are the best, there were festivals, where they showed up with huge banners with my name on. This still makes me happy every day. On the streaming side, I´m now at more than 85 million streams only on Spotify and have the United States as my second biggest market. I still feel like a normal boy from Germany, and then there are people on the other side of the world listening to my music. I have no words for this.

Offering only the most energetic of shows, as well as innovating your sound on a constant basis, could you give us an insight on the main thought process when preparing a live set, as well as when being on stage, and in addition, we would like to know of any other hobbies and interests that you may have?