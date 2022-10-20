MDLBEAST Soundstorm begins lineup announcements for 2022 edition

By Ellie Mullins

As MDLBEAST Soundstorm prepares to welcome fans to its third edition of its flagship event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the festival is now beginning its lineup rollout. With the first of the many announcements to come between now and the event which takes place on December 1-3, the hype is building.

Known for not only representing a huge variety of electronic artists spanning multiple genres, MDLBEAST Soundstorm also brings in leading artists from other realms of the music scene, offering a dynamic lineup to suit every music lover’s needs. At the forefront of change for the Saudi Arabian region, this is not only one of the most dynamic festivals around but also culturally important, showcasing a shift in attitudes towards events such as these.

Speaking of the lineup for this year, it is clear that MDLBEAST are hoping to make this their biggest lineup yet. Heading the first wave of artist announcements on the electronic side of things, techno’s head honcho and UK legend Carl Cox will take to the stage, leading a jam-packed underground lineup that will no doubt include some of the genre’s finest. Speaking of underground sounds, the legendary Solomun also adds to the melodic side of things, whereas Pardon My French boss DJ Snake, music chameleon David Guetta, masked mogul Marshmello and the ever-energetic DJ Khaled each add their signature touches to the stages.

In terms of other genres, fans can look forward to chart-toppers Bruno Mars and Post Malone serenading the crowds with their unique voices, along with modern afrobeats pioneer WizKid. With all of these artists, this is just the very beginning of what will be another unmissable event, as MDLBEAST Soundstorm continues to prove its prominence and importance in the live music and festival circuit.

A perfect way to round off the 2022 festival season, tickets are now on sale for the main event on December 1-3 right here. Aside from this, the Soundstorm season kicks off early with the second annual XP Music Futures, a conference with some of the biggest industry giants and power players taking place on November 28-30. Tickets for that are available here.

