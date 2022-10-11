Michael Jackson documentary on ‘Thriller’ album in the works with unseen footage and interviews

By Jack Spilsbury 225

Production for a documentary on Micheal Jackson album ‘Thriller’ is underway and will contain never-before-seen footage and interviews.

It’s no secret that Micheal Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ is one of the biggest-selling albums of all time, with an estimated 70 million copies sold worldwide. With the 40 anniversary of the album’s release just around the corner, The Micheal Jackson Estate is teaming up with Sony Music Entertainment for a brand new documentary, with production underway currently.

The currently untitled documentary is being directed by Nelson George, a music historian and filmmaker whose previous work includes ‘Everyday People’ and ‘Good Hair’. Including never-before-seen footage from the late great Micheal Jackson, the documentary has said to focus on the album’s game and cultural changing impact on the world of music, fashion, television and dance, touching on the albums iconic music videos the likes of ‘Billie Jean’ and title-track ‘Thriller’. Director Nelson George discusses the upcoming documentary when he states:

The release of ‘Thriller’ redefined Michael Jackson, taking him from teen star to adult superstar, who composed memorable songs, sang beautifully and reached the highest level of on-stage performance. The album, and the short films they inspired, created a new template for marrying music and image. It’s been a privilege to explore this extraordinary album and revisit its magic.

This documentary isn’t the only way Micheal Jackson fans can celebrate 4 monumental decades of ‘Thriller’ as November 18 sees a rerelease of the iconic album to streaming services and store shelves. ‘Thriller 40′ will include a bonus disc of content including demos and other rare audios. Available on both CD and vinyl you can preorder or presave your copy here.

Image Credit: Daniele Dalledonne via Flickr | License: Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0)