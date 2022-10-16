Nicky Romero returns for second track of EP with ‘Myriad’: Listen

By Jackson Naffa 86

Nicky Romero returns with yet another huge hit, this time striking us with ‘Myriad’.

Following the groovier sound which he has taken and run with, Nicky Romero is delivering on all fronts with this route that he’s gone down. ‘Myriad’ is built for the main stage and you can’t deny its impact. Groovy, immaculate and stunning is how you can describe this track, and we’re here for it!

Its first official play came during his very own main stage set at Ultra Europe, and has also since been played at Tomorrowland and all across the Ultra Worldwide banner including Japan, Colombia and Peru. Radio support has only come in hot from the likes of Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Martin Garrix and MORTEN.

We have been treated on the release front this year from Nicky Romero; his most recent releases include ‘Techtronic’ (which appears to be the first single off a new EP which also features ‘Myriad’), ‘Stargazing’ under his new alias Monocule (described as “the deeper side of Nicky Romero”), ‘Hot Summer Nights’ with W&W and ‘Out Of Control’ with EDX.

Nicky Romero is set to close 2022 with multiple tour dates across the world. It all starts in a just a few days, with his very own Nicky Romero Presents: 10 Years Of Protocol label night for Amsterdam Dance Event. Being the monumental celebration that it is, artists such as Deniz Koyu, Third Party and Stadiumx are booked to celebrate Protocol in all its glory. You can also catch Nicky Romero performing at the Amsterdam Music Festival with none other than Afrojack for a very special 2=1 back-to-back set (you can view the stacked line up here). He’ll be in the United States for various dates across November, before finishing up the year across all across Asia: Dragon Gate Festival in Japan, Sunburn in India and Marquee Singapore for New Year’s Eve.

You can stream 'Myriad' by Nicky Romero on Spotify

Image Credit: Kevin Anthony Canales