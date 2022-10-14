ODESZA’s ‘The Last Goodbye Tour’ ended off the summer on the brighest note [Event Recap]

By Alshaan Kassam

Selling out both of their back-to-back shows at the PNE Amphitheatre in Vancouver, British Columbia, ‘The Last Goodbye Tour’ by ODESZA was truly one for the books with support from special guests Sylvan Esso, Elderbrook, and NASAYA.

Making moves in the music industry is clearly natural to ODESZA as they continue to revolutionize the music industry one soulful and energetic beat at a time. Having the opportunity to attend the second show of their ‘The Last Goodbye Tour’ in the heart of Vancouver, Canada, attendees gathered towards the outdoor venue just in time for the beautiful sunset which overlooked the stage. With special support from top-tier artists Sylvan Esso, Elderbrook, and NASAYA, the amount of talent showcased during this show did not go unmatched.

Offering spectacular views of the North Shore mountains, the PNE Amphitheatre accommodates approximately 7,000 guests with a capacity for 4,500 in permanent bench-style seating and 2,500 in floor seating. While many tours focus on pure production capabilities, this one was definitely unique and entirely immersive as artists such as Elderbrook took to the stage and brought out a live performance like no other. Of course, concluding with the iconic collaboration on ‘Cola’ with CamelPhat, the crowd could not stop grooving as they danced the sunset away and started to wait for ODESZA’s appearance.

With top-notch audio and visual production, ODESZA absolutely blew our minds away in the best way possible as live drummers, instrumentalists and performers graced the stage for a live performance like no other. Recalling singles such as ‘Late Night’ and concluding with ‘The Last Goodbye,’ ODESZA’s gentle melodies and beautiful soundscapes are a reminder of why we fell in love with their forward-thinking production style from the very start. Serving as a full reminder of how ODESZA has pioneered the live stage for electronic music, the entire album is full of gems and the pure happiness and joy of experiencing this live show in Vancouver was felt from a mile away. As attendees sang along and danced to their immersive tunes, ODESZA thanked the crowd for another unforgettable night which was easily a highlight of 2022. Recalling back on their tour, ODESZA shares:

“Just wanna say sometimes tour can feel grueling but each night the crowds have been so fun, inviting, and full of energy. Thank you for making every show incredible!”

Image Credit: Julian Bajsel / Provided by LiveNation