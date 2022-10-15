Öwnboss releases a follow-up to “Move Your Body” called “Left & Right”: Listen

By Jan César 21

One year after the release of his hit “Move Your Body“, Öwnboss releases a follow-up called “Left & Right” with FAST BOY.

For this track, Öwnboss joined forces with FAST BOY, who previously collaborated with artists like Martin Jensen, Alle Farben, Yves V and Meduza on “Bad Memories“. After the release of “Move Your Body” fans had high expectations of this Brazilian producer. “Move Your Body” gained over 150 million Spotify streams and has been played on festivals all over the world and making Öwnboss an artist to watch out for.

As expected, the track starts with vocals, slowly building up the anticipation. After a while, the sound switches to powerful bass chords and drops. The sound is very similar to “Move Your Body” and that is why it can become another #1 Bass House track in the Beatport charts for maybe even more than incredible 8 months “Move Your Body” had. From the first listen it is apparent that the track is ready for clubs and festivals. The track was, same as its predecessor, released on Tiësto‘s label Musical Freedom. Having played at festivals such as Tomorrowland, Öwnboss’ career has skyrocketed in the last year. He has also dropped some official remixes for Sam Feldt, Sofi Tukker and others.

This collaboration has what it takes to become a hit like its predecessor, and you can stream it here.

Image credit: press/provided by Urban Rebel PR