Paco Osuna brings NOW HERE residency at Hï Ibiza to a close in epic fashion

By Ouranios Savva

Bringing his NOW HERE summer residency at Hï Ibiza to a close, Paco Osuna can now look back at the most breathtaking of summers.”It has been an exceptional summer. I feel very lucky. Never, not even in the best of my dreams, did I think that it would be so well received by the public,” Osuna says

Like with most good things in life, they always at some point have to come to an end, and in this very instance, what an end it was! Closing out his NOW HERE summer residency in Ibiza, Paco Osuna had the privilege of entertaining crowds all throughout the summer, and in doing so, he was able to truly ignite the spark surrounding electronic music on the White Isle. Blessing audiences at Hï Ibiza’s Club Room every Tuesday, the man of the moment was joined by a vast array of artists for each of his shows, and in turn, further justifying the fact that everyone in attendance would be in for a treat, no matter the date or particular event.

Delivering a closing party like no other, Osuna was joined by Marco Carola and Renato Ratier, with the former also going B2B in the most spectacular of fashions. A truly epic end to what has been “an exceptional summer,” it is safe to say that anyone lucky enough to attend any of the NOW HERE shows, will have left with the most distinct and lifetime worthy of memories. Having left his own mark within the dance scene for the better part of two decades now, Osuna can only be described as the brightest of ambassadors within our scene, whilst his innovative nature, adds a further edge in each of his endeavors. Portraying his passion for electronic music, as well as the determination of living in the present, Osuna had the following to say on the closing of his NOW HERE summer residency;

“It has been an exceptional summer. I feel very lucky. Never, not even in the best of my dreams, did I think that it would be so well received by the public. Every Tuesday going to work is like going to visit your friends and having a party, we have a very loyal crowd and we are like a small family. It is impossible to be happier. Being a DJ is a passion for me, I have never been in this profession for any reason other than my love for music. Ending the night and having the public totally devoted, with happy faces and shouting my name, is an incredible feeling. Feeling that you have connected with them, that you have taken them into your musical world and that they are totally dedicated, is a unique feeling. The only thing I can feel is gratitude: to be able to live from your passion and to have the support of those who dance to your music is priceless.”

Remarkable in every sense of the word, Osuna is the epitome of an artist that has mastered his craft to the utmost of perfection, and in doing so, has been blessing us all with both his music and live shows, as well as the overall impact that he has had, and is still having within our community. With this said, we would like to congratulate him on another epic summer residency on the White Isle, and further state our anticipation towards all the future endeavors that may be in store. As a result of a magnificent performance during the summer, Paco was selected to do the final closing session of both rooms at the Hï Closing Party. Paco closed the Club Room and also the Theater 🙂

Image Credit: Paco Osuna / Provided By: B4 Bookings Public