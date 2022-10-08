Revealed Recordings prepares for Amsterdam Dance Event with sampler EP: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 101

Hardwell‘s imprint label Revealed Recordings releases a sampler EP to coincide with ADE, which contains tracks from MR.BLACK, Matt Dybal and more.

With Amsterdam Dance Event just around the corner starting on October 19th, Hardwell’s supreme label Revealed Recordings is once again celebrating the ADE festivities by releasing a sampler extended play to coincide with the event and their party on the evening of October 22nd. Curated from the labels best with an abundance of favourites and exclusives, the ADE sampler EP touches upon a spectrum of musical genres garnering an ability to get the party charging.

The ADE sample pack contains 8 thrilling tracks from various artists. Defining and opening the EP finds Matt Dybal with the luxurious and energetic ‘Dance’, containing energetic snares and bounces within the drop it showcases modern sound. Diving further into the EP sees fan favourite tracks such as ‘Techno Party’ by Tujamo, VINNE and Murotani, ‘Paradise’ by KAAZE and Jordon Grace as well as the phenomenal track ‘Voyage’ from MR.BLACK, Yahel and Eyal Barkan all evaluating different aspects of electronica. Melodic and vocally strong tracks are a driving force throughout the EP with the bewildering ‘Losing Focus‘ and captivating ‘Holding On‘ taking a centre stage.

This 8-track Revealed Recordings sample pack is a surefire way of getting your ears and body ready for the exciting time that is ADE, so make sure you check it out for yourself on Spotify below, or alternatively on your streaming platform of choice here. Let us know what you think and if you’re planning on attending the Revealed Recordings party at ADE this year.

Image Credit: Rukes.com