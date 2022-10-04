Rutger Geerling announces ‘God Is A DJ’ exhibition

By Chris Vuoncino 373

Rutger Geerling, one of the world’s most prominent photographers in the Dance music scene, is getting ready to unveil his latest exhibition to the world. Opening during the Amsterdam Dance Event later this month, Geerling’s God Is A DJ showcase will be a can’t miss stop for attendees of ADE and dance music fans in Amsterdam throughout its month long showcase.

For those unfamiliar with Rutger Geerling, he is a staple of the dance music scene, having photographed DJ’s and major festivals for over 25 years now, dating back to 1996. While his previous exhibition, This Is My Church, was hampered by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, his newest endeavor promises to provide a wealth of images and moments captured from throughout his prolific career. The collection will go on display beginning October 19th and remain open until November 13th, while residing within the historic Beurs Van Berlage, a historic landmark located on the Damrak in the heart of Amsterdam. For the collection, fans will be able to view over 90 high end Samsung screens, as well as 200 photographs of DJ’s, overviews, party people and anything else he comes across in his exciting line of work. The exhibition is being curated by the Fotomuseum aan het Vrijthof and “it will be the world’s first digital, museological, photo exhibition on the electronic dance music scene.”



News of the the new exhibition was shared by Geerling via his social media pages as the photographer coyly announced it by stating, “After Rona didn’t help my previous expo we can now move forward and take my work to the heart of Amsterdam…” With ADE expecting to be in full swing in the post-pandemic era, Geerling’s God Is A DJ expo is sure to be an exciting spot for fans, photographers and DJ’s to visit and view the incredible images on the display.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rutger Geerling (@rudgrcom)

Image Credit: Rutgr.com