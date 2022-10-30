Salvatore Ganacci pays homage to his roots in new track ‘Take Me To America’: Listen

By Nina Kraljević 244

Swedish-based DJ Salvatore Ganacci unveiled a groovy new track ‘Take Me To America’, along with its dark but funny music video, and announcement of his debut album ‘Culturally Appropriate’.

Small European country of Bosnia and Herzegovina just got two unlikely music spheres colliding in the shape of Salvatore Ganacci’s new track ‘Take Me To America’ : groovy new hit comes from sampling a Bosnian dub rock group Dubioza Kolektiv’s song ‘U.S.A.’, paying tribute to Bosnian immigration to the Global West. Celebrating his Bosnian immigrant heritage, Emir Kobilić paired the groovy track with a dark, surrealist video of his character obtaining the famous Green Card to move to the United States. Along with the release of this track, Salvatore announced his upcoming debut album ‘Culturaly Appropriate’ which is available to pre-save and set to release on November 25th on MDLBEAST Records.

Punchy drums and memorable lyrics have already been received positively by the audience during his sets at MDLBEAST’s Soundstorm Festival and Romania’s SAGA Festival. This however isn’t the first time Salvatore connects his music to his roots – one of his first tracks that made him break into the scene was titled ‘Zlatan’, dedicated to a Bosnian-Swedish football player Zlatan Ibrahimović. Salvatore has come a long way since then, and his single ‘Horse’ and ‘Boycycle EP’, along his notable sense of humor, have granted him the status of one of the most well known house DJs on the globe. The debut album announcement paired with yet another creative music video makes for a massive anticipation of late November. The public support for this album and the track release also came from his longtime fellow friends Swedish House Mafia – recently he teamed up with Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso of SHM for a radio-ready track ‘Let You Do This’.

Stream the latest release from Salvatore Ganacci titled ‘Take Me To America’ down below and let us know what you think:

Image Credit: Daniela Spiroska / Provided by Listen-Up PR