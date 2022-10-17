Yotto and Karolus bring their Something Good moniker back to revamp ‘Rhythm (Of The Night)’

By Samantha Reis 125

Yotto & Karolus relaunch their Something Good alias with a new take on Corona’s legendary dance classic.

After an eight-year hiatus, the Finnish producers Otto Yliperttula – better known as Yotto – and Karolus Viitala return to the release charts under their moniker Something Good. Making their Armada Music debut in style, the pair have released a contemporary version of Corona’s massive classic ‘The Rhythm Of The Night’. This brilliant revamped version is now available on your favourite platforms.

‘The Rhythm Of The Night’ is a name known and recognised by several generations of music lovers. This is the name of the debut single by Italian Eurodance group Corona released in 1993 and also the title track of their debut album released two years later. This dance anthem may be many years old but it has been preserved in time and passed from generation to generation. Now, by the hands of Something Good, this iconic dance cut gets a modern makeover, adapted to modern times but preserving the original vibe.

Something Good aims to be a faithful representation of the times when dance music was real medicine. The disco balls, the neon lights, the tank tops and the flare in the trousers and the groove. That carefree dance spirit is perfectly encapsulated in Rhythm (Of The Night)’. The update is quite blatant, having benefited from modern production techniques and elegant taste from this duo of producers. The mood is more serene, replandesced with its bright synths and progressive drums. The vocals parallel the original version, immortalising the rhythm of the night. This revamped version by Something Good is already more than approved by the crowd and the artists, having shone in the performances of some well-known tastemakers such as Pete Tong, Armin van Buuren, Vintage Culture, MEDUZA, Lane 8, Gorgon City, Tinlicker, Joris Voorn, and Miss Monique, in her recent Cercle set. Let this melodic dance cut captivate you below:

Image Credit: Guerilla Music Promotion