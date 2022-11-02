Sonny Bass & Ken Bauer team up with Isaac Frank for ‘Breathe’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 140

Sonny Bass and Ken Bauer have come together with vocalist Isaac Frank for the massive new single, Breathe, out now on Protocol Recordings. The new single is an infectious combination of pulsing rhythm, bright synths and an insatiable vocal melody to bring it all together.

For the producers, Breathe represents another massive single for the catalogs of both Sonny Bass and Ken Bauer. The two producers have seen a growing spotlight on their releases and combining forces certainly makes sense as they continue to explore various elements of House, Future House and Progressive House sounds. With Breathe, the pristine production shines throughout, offering up a dance floor ready anthem that excels as it continuously ebbs and flows, allowing the vocals and softer elements to shine through, while never fully taking its foot off the pedal as the song is sure to keep the crowd moving. While the production and platforms of the two producers certainly are key to it’s success, the incredible vocal delivery from vocalist Isaac Frank truly brings the single together. While it would be wrong to define Breathe as a sing a long festival anthem, the vocal melody is infectious and will certainly have listeners humming along before the end of their first listen, as the bounce and energy Frank brings to the single is unavoidable.

The single will certainly receive an added boost as it will be featured on Protocol Connects ADE 2022 album, an added boost for a single well worth the recognition. As both Sonny Bass and Ken Bauer continue their strong and steady output, Breathe will no doubt be a single that continues to hold a place in live sets and playlists for the foreseeable future. It makes for a great follow to the two producers last collaboration, 2020’s Pill Of Love, and fans everywhere will be excited for whenever they decide to team up again in the future.

Image Credit: Ken Bauer (Press) / Provided by Matt Caldwell PR