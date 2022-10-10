Special Hans Zimmer documentary to air this week on the BBC

By Ryan Ford

The deep-diving documentary is set to take an insightful look into the work of legendary composer Hans Zimmer.

‘Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel’ is set to air on UK TV next Sunday and will offer a more exclusive and detailed look into the German’s expansive life in music. The programme will start on 16 October at 9pm on BBC Two, and will be well worth a watch as over the course of his career so far he has produced several studio albums, collaborated with a plethora of other famous artists and collected two Oscars and four Grammys in the process of doing so.

He is, of course, most famous for his film scores, composing music for over 150 films to date including the likes of The Lion King, Gladiator, The Last Samurai, the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Interstellar, Dune and Dunkirk among many others. The documentary will feature interviews with some of the directors that Zimmer has worked with over the years, as it sits down with people such as Christopher Nolan, Denis Villeneuve and Steve McQueen for their insight.

Speaking of the upcoming documentary, Zimmer offered this statement:

“My hope is that this documentary inspires and emboldens you to unapologetically pursue your passions and find a deeper understanding for my scores and above all, music.”

Again, be sure to tune in to BBC Two if you are able at 9pm next Sunday for ‘Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel’.

Image credits: David Goggin