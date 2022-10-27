Sugar Jesus & ILY combine for fun new single ‘Body Moving’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino

Sugar Jesus and ILY have come together for the exciting, dance floor ready new single, Body Moving. The recently released track, out now via Sadboy Records, features an insatiable vocal melody combined with a pulsing beat and synths designed to do exactly what the song title says.

This latest release follows up the ongoing recent successes of both Sugar Jesus and ILY as they continue to make an impact on the electronic music scene. For Sugar Jesus, he is coming off a strong run of recent tracks, including a massive release with platinum singer Kiesza, where the two lean into their Max Mayfield energy, tackling the Hawkins’ resident favorite track by Kate Bush and turn in their own take, the melodically haunting, Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God). Combined with previous efforts on Universal Music, Sirup, Be Yourself and Soave, has helped Sugar Jesus receive support from the likes of Hardwell, Sam Feldt, Swanky Tunes.

For ILY, she has been building up her resume through recent tracks with Mike Mago and Tom Ferry as well as her breakout single, Vibe, with Albin Myers and John Dahlback. Her works and incredible vocal talents have helped her achieve regular rotation on such prominent stations as BBC Radio 1, Kiss FM, SLAM! FM as well as the national Swedish station, Radio P3. Now with Body Moving to add to both artists growing resumes of work, it certainly feels like the two artists have produced a track built for the radio as much as the club. The relentless rhythm and pulsing synths drive the new collaboration relentlessly throughout, a perfect release of energy that doesn’t feel forced or frenetic, while never letting up either. At the same time, the vocal line from ILY is as catchy as anything being released and heard on dance radio these days, making it a perfect combination between a dancing and sing a long single.

Image Credit: Sugar Jesus (Press) & ILY (Press) / Provided by Promo Push