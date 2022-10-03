Swedish House Mafia and IKEA officially release OBEGRÄNSAD collection

By Chris Vuoncino

Swedish House Mafia officially returned s a trio in 2018 at Ultra Music Festival, but 2022 has been the year that has seen them finally release their debut album, take on an official world tour and team up with IKEA for an exclusive line of products for fans to utilize in their own homes.

The IKEA collaboration, which was first announced over a year ago, in September 2021, is finally available to purchase with a variety of items for home studios, people on the go, or simply lounging around the house. Over the last year, both the group and the furniture company have been sharing images and details about the collaboration. Now that it is finally here, fans will have the opportunity to purchase everything from desks and studio chairs, to travel bags and slippers, all designed in collaboration with Swedish House Mafia. Discussing the collection, the trio of Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello stated:

We wanted to simplify the process for people to create music. Hopefully our collection inspires and enables more people to be more creative within their home and it does not have to be restricted to only music making, it can be so much more

For IKEA, the collaboration feels incredibly natural, bringing together two iconic Swedish brands to deliver a product that is simple affordable but also well designed and sleek in its look and feel. “Look at the collection and the complexity of it: lights, furniture, tech. That would not have been possible with just any collaboration, but collaboration is in the essence of Swedish House Mafia. It’s in everything they do,” is how in house IKEA designer, Friso Wiersma, described the collection as well as the process of working with the music trio. The collection is available now, and whether you’re a music producer or not, the products design and price points are a great fit for any home.

Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza (Press) / Provided by NEU Communications