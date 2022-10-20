The latest hiccup to strike the tour came following their appearance at the Mediolanium Forum in Milan, Italy when pieces of the group’s equipment were apparently damaged during the load out. The announcement was made via a post to social media with Swedish House Mafia stating:

“Last night during load out, a part of our production that is integral to our performance was damaged. Thankfully and most importantly, none of our crew were injured.

Since the incident, we have look at all solutions and unfortunately need to cancel all upcoming shows until the gear can be replaced.

Anyone who has purchased tickets for the following shows will be refunded immediately – Zurich on Oct 19, Krakow on Oct 21, Prague on Oct 22, Cologne on Oct 25 and Munich on Oct 27.

We have been assured that the tour will continue as planned from Antwerp on Oct 29 and onwards.

We are heartbroken over this and we will miss you, our beloved fans. Hope to see you again very soon.”

Lots of love

SHM