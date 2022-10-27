A wider look into the emergence of TCAT within the dance scene

Offering a fresh new style with each of his releases, TCAT is well and truly on his way of impacting the dance scene in the most unique of fashions. Constantly on the rise, this is a wider look into the emergence of this artist to watch within our community.

Implementing his signature style of play in the most unique of fashions, TCAT is the epitome of an artist that has mastered his craft to the utmost of perfection, and we are all for it. Ensuring nothing less than the most positive of vibes, the Australian born DJ/producer takes pride in his versatile nature, with each of his releases acting as a clear indicator towards everything that he has set out to achieve within the electronic dance industry. Fusing electronic music with real life and “traditional” elements has become a staple feature for this artist to watch, and in turn, further amplifies his presence amongst the up and coming producers within our scene.

Constantly on the rise, TCAT has been building his own brand and image in the most impressive of ways, whilst his ability of producing music from all types of genres, helps him stand out from all the rest. Having worked with a vast array of artists thus far in his career, has also helped shape the artist that himself strives to become, with each of his releases reaching audiences on a worldwide scale. Taking pride into his own work, this self-made star will have anyone feeling some type of way, as each of his tracks offer the most unique of vibes, and the same time, also the most emotive of feelings. Leaving no doubt to the imagination, tracks such as ‘Shoot The Lights Out,’ ‘So Through,’ and ‘Stand Still‘ have been amassing millions of streams, whilst his most recent collaboration ‘Undone‘ alongside okafuwa, has resulted in a production that will leave anyone begging for more. With this in mind, we are more than happy to have caught up with the man of the moment, as he provides us with a further insight into his life as a fast-rising star of the dance scene;

Offering only the most eclectic of vibes, could you give us a little insight on the main inspirations/influences that have led to your chosen career pathway in music?

Personally, I got into creating music later then some in life. After discovering music from artists such as Avicii, Hardwell, Zedd, Diplo, Skrillex and more I decided to look into how they created songs and after playing around for a few months with software I fell in love with creating melodies, playing with sounds, writing lyrics and finding a way to sometimes I guess “express myself through not only lyrics and vocals but through tone, frequencies and most importantly vibe”.

Incorporating electronic music with real life and “traditional” elements, we would like to know how your overall style of play came to be, as well as the significance behind versatility in your productions?

With main musical inspirations such as Red Hot Chili Peppers, Avicii, David Guetta, Martin Garrix and a lot of Hip Hop I gravitated towards the sounds that I loved and felt “right” to me. Guitar’s electric and acoustic, Piano and even instruments like Tamborine’s, Harps, Sax have all been incorporated into my style regardless of the genre I’m working in I like to still keep that style and vibe of “Chill and Upbeat” which doesn’t sound like an easy mix but it gets me in my most enjoyable zone.

Having worked with an array of artists thus far in your career, we would like to know the overall feel of sharing your passion with fellow artists, as well as any knowledge that you have gained along the way through each of your collaborations?

Working with so many different kinds of artists has really been crucial for my development. Production wise mixing styles, sounds, techniques can be incredibly helpful while working with singers and rappers has helped really take my sound and songs to another place. I have been lucky to work with a lot of amazing artists from an array of counties so far and I look forward to working with more!

Blessing us with your latest release ‘Undone,’ could you give us a main insight on the thought process behind the production of this track, as well the overall feeling of working with singer/songwriter okafuwa?

Working with okafuwa is a blessing. I have always been a fan of his work and rate him as top tier talent and being able to work on songs with him is something I’ll always be grateful for. His versatility and style are clearly elite and unique in the best way. When creating Undone I knew I had to really bring the “vibe” and create a song not only that I love but that I feel will resonate with people. The Guitar uplifted the track whilst not taking away from okafuwa’s vocals and allowed room for the other elements to place nicely. The vocal melody in the drop was risky but once I made it I knew it felt right and was exactly my “TCAT” Sound.

More than set on leaving his own distinct mark within our community. TCAT is well and truly on his way towards global dominance, and in turn, we cannot wait of what’s to come next. Taking listeners on a musical journey like no other, we will most definitely be keeping a close eye on TCAT and all his future endeavors within the dance scene, but for the time being, be sure to check out his most recent release ‘Undone’ in all its glory below. You can also stay fully up to date with TCAT by following him on Facebook, Instagram and Spotify.

