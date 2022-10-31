The Chainsmokers host sober-supportive concert

By Nicole Pepe

The Chainsmokers teamed up with 1 Million Strong this past weekend as they hosted a sober-supportive concert at The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley. The concert also comes in conjunction with Stand Together Foundation, Stand Together Music, and The Phoenix.

The concert took place this past Friday, October 28th and was marketed as a sober-supportive wellness space giving room for sober concert-goers and also aiding in opening up the discussion for mental health and awareness that surrounds addiction and recovery. For people in recovery, supportive spaces are an essential part of getting back out and taking part in the activities they enjoy — and being able to do so alongside a safe and supportive network. Through these organizations, they provide an opportunity for attendees to show their support as sober allies, connect with others in recovery, learn more about The Phoenix, and get involved with their sober active community in Northern California.

“I’m excited that The Chainsmokers show is joining the incredible list of many other iconic events where 1 Million Strong is working to create an inclusive, sober-supportive space,” said Scott Strode, Founder and National Executive Director of The Phoenix. “Our mission is to harness the strength that lies in numbers — bringing together a community at events where people in recovery may need that extra support.”

To learn more about 1 Million Strong, click here.

Image Credit: Miller Mobley / Provided by Vanessa Menkes Communications