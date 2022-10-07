Tiësto joins forces with the Black Eyed Peas for new single, ‘Pump It Louder’

By Chris Vuoncino 866

Tiësto and pop foursome, the Black Eyed Peas, have teamed up to re-imagine the group’s 2009 smash hit, Pump It, with the newly produced track, Pump It Louder. While the original Black Eyed Peas version featured former singer, Fergie, this updated version showcased the vocals of new singer, J. Rey Soul.

The song’s main surf influenced riff is originally derived from a 1962 single by Dick Dale titled, Misirlou. For this latest rework, the riff still opens the track, but is slowed down from it’s original version, as well as that utilized in 2009 by the Black Eyed Peas. This new version allows Tiësto’s use of synths and bass stabs to permeate and elevate the single, while still showcasing the vocal prowess and hip hop sensibilities of the group.

“As a fan and supporter of will.i.am’s work and Black Eyed Peas, I couldn’t be more excited to collaborate directly with them on this project, said Tiësto. “Fans go absolutely crazy when I play this out live in clubs and festivals – I can’t wait to officially release this new version for the world to go wild to!“

The artists will no doubt hope to replicate the success which David Guetta and Bebe Rexha have found for their recent single, I’m Good (Blue), which re imagined the 1998 smash hit by Eiffel 65, Blue (Da Ba Dee). Tiësto is already having an incredible year, releasing a smash hit, Hot In It, with singer Charli XCX as well three monumental performances during the return of Tomorrowland, including a return to his trance roots over the course of the festival. Of course his biggest moment of the year came in August when he welcomed his second child, Viggo Tiësto Verwest, into the world, forcing him to cancel several festival and club dates to be by his wife’s side for the birth.

Image Credit: Tiësto (Press)