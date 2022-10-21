Tomorrowland 2022 releases official aftermovie

By Chris Vuoncino

Tomorrowland 2022 was a massive event for the dance community which saw nearly 600,000 fans descend upon the festival grounds for the events return after two years away due to the Covid-19 global pandemic. While fans around the world continue to reminisce about the festival while looking forward to the upcoming winter edition of the event in February of 2023, festival organizers have premiered the Tomorrowland After Movie this week at the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE).

For those lucky enough to be in attendance at the premier, which took place at what many consider the “world’s most beautiful cinema,” the iconic Royal Theater Tuschinski, they were given an inside look into the event and performances from the 16th edition of Tomorrowland. While the video is unable to showcase all 800 performers who took the stage across the three weekend’s in August, it did highlight sets from global stars like Alesso, Major Lazer, Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, and of course the historical performance of Charlotte de Witte, as she became the first female DJ to close out the main stage in the history of the event. The 25 minute movie showcases the beauty and majesty of the stages, especially the breathtaking Reflection of Love main stage that was the centerpiece of the event, and takes fans through a journey showcasing how positive energy and love truly can unite people, even after the hardships endured in recent years.

While many couldn’t attend the premier of the video, it is now streaming on YouTube for fans to watch and relive the magic at any time. Including a full track list and beautiful shots of the stages and crowd, the movie truly is a Reflection of Love.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland