Tomorrowland shares ‘The Reflection of Love Singles’ mini mix album

By Chris Vuoncino 516

Tomorrowland made its much anticipated return in 2022, delivering electronic music fans three weekends of incredible entertainment from some of the world’s best DJ’s and producers after being shut down for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While the event itself has come and gone, having brought over 600,000 people to the festival grounds and millions more via the live stream, the brand continues to celebrate the music with its release of carefully curated singles for The Reflection of Love Singles album.

Released via the festivals own label imprint, Tomorrowland Music, the collection features a wide range of artists and styles, looking to showcase the diversity of artists which continue to grace the festival stages through each edition of the event. While the mix is in part to recognize the massive success of the festivals return in 2022, it also marks the one year anniversary of the Tomorrowland Music label, looking to bring further notoriety to the brand as it looks to continue to release some of dance music’s biggest future hits.

Opening the collection, appropriately enough, is the official Tomorrowland 2022 anthem, Worlds On Fire, a massive single produced by Afrojack and R3HAB which features vocals from Au/Ra. From there, the mix offers listeners a variety of styles and collaborations, featuring tracks from Cellini & Klaus, Deniz Koyu, Felix Jaehn, James Hype, KC Lights, Like Mike & Kimotion, Lucas & Steve, Meduza & Vintage Culture, RayRay & MorganJ and Topic & John Martin. The willingness to collect such varying genres and artists for the release make for a collection that should excite fans the world over, while offering something for everyone, while also hopefully opening fans eyes to tracks they may not have come across without this collection. The juxtaposition of Clicks by Deniz Koyu and Elliphant followed by the hypnotizing vocals of John Martin on Topic’s Follow Me bring about the feelings of joy one can get when walking around the festival grounds and the excitement of different sounds leading listeners to make unexpected stops at different stages while discovering their new favorite single or artist. At just 11 tracks, this mini mix is just the right length as it allows listeners the ability to digest the different tracks without staring down a massive playlist and continues to show why Tomorrowland is such a leader all around in the electronic music world.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland