Universal Audio UAD Spark available for PC users

Universal Audio has made good on their promise to make the UAD Spark plugin and instrument package available to PC users. The collection was previously only available on macOS hardware, but creators will now be able to access the content from PC’s without additional hardware for a subscription fee.

The UAD Spark plugin collection was initially launched in March 2022, but was confined to VST versions that only operated on the Mac operating systems platform. With the collection now available for PC users as well, and providing access without the need for additional hardware, music creators everywhere will finally be able to get their hands on the Minimoog synth, the API 2500, UA 1176 and Teletronix LA-2A compressors, the Neve 1073 preamp and EQ channel strip, and the Lexicon 224 digital reverb. Discussing the recent launch, Bill Putnam Jr, UA’s founder and CEO said:

“We launched the UAD Spark plug-in subscription earlier this year, bringing the authentic and inspiring sounds of classic studio and music gear to creators, with or without UA hardware. Today, we’re thrilled to be able to extend that vision and bring professional UA sound to our Windows community as well.”

Users looking to purchase the UAD Spark collection will need to obtain a subscription to access the content. Just as it was priced when first introduced earlier in the year, creators will have the option of paying $20 a month or a yearly fee of $149 for the collection. For Universal Audio, this is a big step forward in providing universal access to their top tier collection of plugins. Music creators of all operating systems understand the headache of access and compatibility when building up their collection of tools, and even more so, the struggle of sharing sessions with collaborators who most likely don’t have the same operating system, DAW or plugins. With this, Universal Audio has done their part to help alleviate a big concern for many producers and musicians around the world.

Image Credit: Danny Ayers via Flickr

