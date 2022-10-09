Vini Vici & Diego Miranda team up for the release of ‘Esta Si’ feat. Chimo Bayo: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 137

Taking listeners on a musical journey like no other, Vini Vici and Diego Miranda have teamed up for their latest release, ‘Esta Si.’ As infectious as any of their productions, singer/songwriter Chimo Bayo helps elevate the track to even further heights.

Delivering yet another infectious single in true Vini Vici fashion, the Israeli duo leave no doubt to the imagination as they team up with Diego Miranda on the release of ‘Esta Si.’ Oozing with energy throughout, both set of artists have implemented their signature sound(s) in the most unique of ways, as they celebrate their cultural backgrounds through the blend of psytrance and Latin heritage aspects. Elevating the track to even further heights, singer/songwriter Chimo Bayo will have listeners feeling some type of way, as his breathtaking vocals offer the most distinct of vibes.

Having worked in the past on their smash hit ‘More Power‘ alongside Wuant, Vini Vici and Miranda opted for a similar formula once again, with ‘Esta Si’ this time round offering a higher tempo and bass-heavy feel, whilst its unique Latin tribalist sound ensures that this psytrance anthem will gain the recognition it deserves from the off-set. Blessing us all with the most astonishing of releases, Vini Vici continue their upwards trajectory on the daily, whilst Miranda further solidifies his status as one of Portugal’s most influential of artists. A match made in heaven, ‘Esta Si’ acts as yet another indicator towards the undeniable musical prowess that both set of artists possess, whilst their musical chemistry cannot go unnoticed.

Out now under Smash The House, this collaborative anthem is more than set on captivating audiences in more ways than none. Blending various elements in a fashion that is as distinct as it can get, ‘Esta Si’ has arrived at the most perfect of timings, and we are all for it. Bearing this in mind, be sure to check out this masterpiece of a track in all its glory below, with streaming also available through all major platforms here. We will most definitely be keeping a close eye on all set of artists and their future endeavors within the dance scene, but for the time being, we would like to also know your own thoughts on ‘Esta Si’ in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Vini Vici / Provided by Press