A State of Trance festival 2023 in Utrecht is officially sold out

By Ellie Mullins 106

After adding a special ticket sale for those who did not previously have tickets to the original date (which was postponed multiple times), A State of Trance festival 2023 in Utrecht has officially sold out for good.

Although the original dates were set to celebrate ASOT1000 a couple of years ago, after multiple setbacks due to the pandemic event organisers ALDA – together with ASOT – have confirmed that the event will return to its iconic home of Jaarbeurs in Utrecht next March. Following this news which was announced towards the end of October, the festival weekend is now officially sold out of all ticket types.

On October 27, ALDA and A State of Trance launched a special and extremely limited pre-sale for those that originally missed out on the ticket sale pre-pandemic. Securing its spot as one of the fastest-selling ASOT events in its history, the celebrations take place on Friday and Saturday, 3 & 4 March, 2023. With the main man himself Armin van Buuren guiding fans on a trip down memory lane and all of the eras leading up to episode 1000 of the iconic radio show on Friday, the second day will be dedicated to looking towards what the future holds for ASOT and the genre itself with regular and fresh names on the bill. Across multiple different stages, this will be an ASOT event like fans have never seen before.

For those that may have missed out, the waiting list is now open for signups which fans can access right here. Alternatively, for those looking to sell any tickets, they can also do that through the same link.

Featured image credit: Rukes.com