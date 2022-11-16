Alan Fitzpatrick, Reset Robot & Reinier Zonneveld collaborate on newest EP ‘Sonic Texture X Desolate’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 138

Techno superstar Reset Robot enlists superstars Alan Fitzpatrick & Reinier Zonneveld for the newest EP ‘Sonic Texture X Desolate’, out now on Filth On Acid.

Reset Robot, Alan Fitzpatrick, & Reinier Zonneveld are some of the world’s greatest names to grace the techno genre. Combining their incredible talent and production expertise, the trio have all teamed up on the newest Filth On Acid extended play ‘Sonic Texture X Desolate’, which is out now on all your favourite streaming platforms.

The 3-track ep sees Alan Fitzpatrick teaming up with Reset Robot on the explosive opening track ‘Acid Texture’. Containing fairy beats, percussion claps and an uncontrollable symphony of synths, this alarm-filled 6-minute-long track takes charge, confirming to the listener what to expect from ‘Sonic Texture X Desolate‘, which is a trinity of club-ready tracks and festival-flaring sounds. ‘Caterpillar’ is the second track in the ep from these two producers, being the final track in the EP, this song is slightly calmer upon initial listen, however, the track quickly builds for a tech-inducing play containing mysterious sonic trembles.

‘Sonic Texture X Desolate’ 2nd track is named ‘Desolate’ and finds Reset Robot & Reinier Zonneveld putting their masterful production skills together for perfect use. ‘Desolate’ is sonically similar to the other two tracks, however, sees a dramatic build-up with powerful drums and captivating synths. The whole extended play is out now and you can check it out for yourself on Spotify below or alternatively on your streaming platform of choice here. Make sure to let us know what you think!

Image Credit: Alan Fitzpatrick (Press / Courtesy of Insomniac) / Reinier Zonneveld (Jos Kottmann)