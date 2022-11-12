Amelie Lens shares haunting new single ‘Affection’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 137

Amelie Lens has had a busy year in 2022 but that has not translated in a large amount of new music for the Belgian producer and DJ. Fans can rejoice as she has released her first single since dropping a three song EP, In My Mind, back in July.

For her latest offering, Amelie Lens has delivered a sprawling seven minute experience titled Affection. The hauntingly beautiful single, which is out now via Global Underground, is a slow burning anthem of sorts, opening up with light leads and atmosphere, intertwining as a racing hi-hat loop comes in, pushing the track forward before the steady pounding of the kick drum sets in. The dark synths and dueling leads, fading in and out of focus, provide a dizzying landscape for the listener, befitting the scene of an underground rave and the occasional journey fans may have to take to discover some of the more secretive and hidden gems of the scene. The track continues to build and swell until giving way to pulsing synths and a series of reverse snare hits, once again evolving the energy as the scenery of the track opens up, indicating that the club has been found and the party is in full affect. From here, Lens continues to navigate the listener’s experience and it truly culminates at the six minute mark of the track. Here, the percussion takes over, driving the track over a steady bass, the energy peaking before quietly dissolving at the end.

Coming off a massive year which saw Amelie Lens showcase her talents on the Tomorrowland Atmosphere Stage as well as curating a Global Underground City mix dedicated to Antwerp, Affection is yet another strong addition to her already impressive resume. Enjoy this full seven minute masterpiece below and keep an eye out for future projects from the incredibly talented Amelie Lens.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image Credit: Tomorrowland