Iconic Berlin venue Berghain announces Christmas and 18th anniversary events

By Ryan Ford 108

One of the world’s most notorious nightclubs, Berghain, has announced the lineups for their upcoming Christmas and 18th-anniversary events.

With Christmas fast approaching, Berghain will invite thousands through its doors, for its Christmas Day event and 18th-anniversary celebrations. Having stood as the pride of Berlin‘s nightlife scene for almost 20 years, the venue will first celebrate its anniversary with a diverse lineup spanning the venue itself and its Panorama Bar. Saturday 10th December will see the likes of Terence Fixmer, Francois X, Ben Klock, Boris, Steffi, Surgeon and Josey Rebelle perform inside the legendary building.

Only a matter of weeks later the festive period will be in full swing and as it does so, Panorama Bar’s Finest Fridays will put on a special session on Friday 25th December, with all of Marie Montexier, Partok, David Elimelech and Roi Perez on offer. That’s not where the party ends, however, as the venue has also announced events from Friday 30th December to Monday 2nd January 2023 as you would expect. Line-ups for these events have not yet been announced, but be sure to keep an eye out on the Berghain website for more information regarding the aforementioned events.

Image Credit: Simon Tartarotti / Unsplash