Founder of Fyre Festival Billy McFarland is launching a new event in the Bahamas

By Jan César 159

The controversial entrepreneur is heading back to the place of his infamous festival to organize a “treasure hunt”.

The failure of Fyre Festival is still not ending. The organiser of the event Billy McFarland has been released from prison this year and apparently, he was ready for a comeback. As mentioned before, Billy McFarland is returning to the Bahamas to organize a “treasure hunt”, Deadline reports. The event called PYRT will see McFarland leading an excursion where participants must track down one of the 99 bottles with a message contained inside. McFarland already teased the event on TikTok.

McFarland served four years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud. He currently owes roughly $26 million as part of his plea deal and he is also barred for life from serving as a director of a public company. PYRT will be the subject of an upcoming documentary called “After the Fyre”. The film is some sort of McFarland’s attempt to pay back the investors, partners and attendees of the infamous Fyre Festival.

Fyre Festival was a botched event that devolved into chaos on the Bahamian island of Great Exuma. This festival was promoted by many high-profile influencers. It was often called a “luxury destination music festival”. Fyre was then abruptly cancelled, which led to a public fallout and a lot of lawsuits.

Image Credit: John via Flickr | License: Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0)