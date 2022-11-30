Charlotte de Witte & Enrico Sangiuliano’s remix of ‘Age Of Love’ voted #1 Made in Belgium Top 100 chart

By Samantha Reis 40

The remix of ‘Age Of Love’ by Charlotte and Enrico has been voted as the absolute number 1 by music fans around the world.

Last week, Tomorrowland’s One world Radio challenged the People of Tomorrow to choose their favourite track made in Belgium. To do so, they took listeners on a sonic journey through the history of Belgian dance music, in a week dedicated only to Belgian productions. After an amazing countdown, last Friday was the grand finale of The Made in Belgium Top 100 which saw the top spot go to the remix of ‘Age Of Love’ by Charlotte de Witte and Enrico Sangiuliano.

The pool that brought together Belgium’s finest dance music also included the likes of Amelie Lens, brothers Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Lost Frequencies, Netsky and more. Charlotte de Witte’s and Enrico Sangiuliano’s remix of ‘Age Of Love’ was crowned the absolute number 1 by fans, followed by Push‘s ‘Universal Nation‘ in second place and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike’s ‘Mammoth‘ in third.

Since Charlotte and Enrico released their rendition of this iconic trance classic in the summer of last year, the track has been in high rotation, earning Charlotte and Enrico the prestigious Gold Certificate in July this year. Honours continue to roll in for the remix, cementing that this techno couple’s production is undoubtedly one of the most acclaimed modern renditions worldwide, now standing out as one of One World Radio’s listeners’ favourite Made in Belgium productions.

The entire Made In Belgium week streamed on Tomorrowland radio can be relived on demand here, via the official website. You can also watch The Story of Netsky and listen to the Tomorrowland Friendship Mix by the rising star Amber Broos. The Made in Belgium Top 100 is also available in full on Spotify, and below:

Image Credit: NIMAX Photography